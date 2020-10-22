Xilinx第二季度收入超分析师的预期，在欧洲的销售额大幅反弹

na可编程芯片制造商援引经济复苏以及汽车和无线等市场的健康状况。

Programmable chip maker Xilinx [this afternoon reported] Q2 revenue and profit that topped analysts' expectations, and forecast the current quarter in line with Wall Street's estimates.

可编程芯片制造商Xilinx（赛灵思）今天下午发布了第二季度收入和利润报告，业绩超分析师预期，预计本季度的业绩与华尔街的预期相符。

The company saw solid growth in North American and Europe, and a big surge in the company's sales into data center computers.

Xilinx公司在北美和欧洲的增长强劲，在数据中心计算机方面的销售也录得大幅增长。

Xilinx's results were "buoyed by the economic recovery," said chief executive Victor Peng in prepared remarks.

Xilinx首席执行官Victor Peng在事先准备好的讲稿里表示，Xilinx的业绩“得到经济复苏的提振”。

The company noted in its release that "Sequential strength was driven by improvement in the Automotive end market and 5G ramp in the Wireless end market."

Xilinx在新闻稿里指，“环比增长强劲，由于汽车终端市场的改善和无线终端市场5G增长的驱动。”

Xilinx has been the subject of rumors in recent weeks that the company is in talks to be bought by Intel competitor Advanced Micro Devices. There was no reference of any kind to M&A in tonight's release.

Xilinx最近几周卷入一些谣传，谣传称Xilinx在洽谈被英特尔竞争者Advanced Micro Devices（AMD）收购事宜。Xilinx今晚发布的消息里并没有提任何关于并购的事。

Xilinx makes chips called field-programmable gate arrays, which consist of a collection of generic circuits that can be rewired to morph the chip to suit different applications. The parts are often used for the most cutting-edge applications, including base station equipment for 5G networks.

Xilinx生产的芯片名为现场可编程门阵列，现场可编程门阵列由一系列通用电路组成，可以重新布线这些通用电路令芯片变身为以适应不同的应用。现场可编程门阵列通常用于最前沿的应用，包括5G网络的基站设备。

Revenue in the three months ended in September was down 8%, year over year, at 7 million, but was higher than the 7 million average estimate of Wall Street analysts, and 5% higher than the company's revenue in the prior quarter.

Xilinx在截至9月底的三个月里的收入同比下降8%，为7.67亿美元，但仍高于华尔街分析师之前平均预期的7.57亿美元，环比则上升5%。

EPS of 82 cents, on a non-GAAP basis, was five cents higher than expected.

按非公认会计准则基础计算每股收益为82美分，比预期高5美分。

For the current quarter, the company projected revenue in a range of 0 million to 0 million, which would be right in line with consensus for 4 million. The company's gross profit margin forecast, 67.5% to 70.5%, is also in line with what analysts have been expecting.

Xilinx本季度收入预计在7.5亿美元至8亿美元之间，与市场预期的7.74亿美元相符。毛利率预测在67.5%至70.5%之间，亦符合分析师的预期。

Xilinx's biggest improvement by geography came in Europe, where its sales soared by 47% from Q1's level, and were 10% higher than the prior-year period. Sales in North America rose 20% from Q1.

按地理位置分，Xilinx的最大改进来自欧洲，在欧洲的销售额与第一季度比大增47%，与去年同期相比增长10%，而在北美地区的销售额与第一季度相比增长20%。

By product line, the company's strongest growth was for its data center products. Data center revenue, which makes up 14% of total revenue, rose by 23% from Q1 and by 30% from the prior-year period.

按产品线分，Xilinx最强劲的增长来自数据中心产品。数据中心收入占总收入的14%，环比增长23%，同比增长30%。

Xilinx shares [rose fractionally in late trading to 1.60].

Xilinx股票在尾盘交易中小幅上涨至111.60美元。