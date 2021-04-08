Target加入开放计算项目 旨在拓展边缘计算用例

零售巨头Target日前加入开放计算项目，旨在为边缘计算设计做贡献。

The Open Compute Project (OCP) is best known for its hardware designs for hyperscale data centers, but edge computing could represent some open field for the project.

开放计算项目(OCP)最著名的项目是针对超大规模数据中心的硬件设计，而边缘计算则可能代表该项目的一些开放领域。

Target CIO Mike McNamara, speaking at the company's ICONN infra cloud conference, said his company is the first major retailer to OCP. Target has also adopted OCP standards for hardware architecture and deployed OCP certified hardware across its data centers, distribution center and stores.

Target首席信息官Mike McNamara在公司的ICONN信息云会议上表示，Target公司是第一家采用OCP的大型零售商。Target也在硬件架构上采用了OCP标准，并在旗下数据中心、配送中心和商店部署了OCP认证的硬件。

McNamara said in his keynote that Target is open source on the hardware and software sides of its stack. Target has a distributed footprint and can influence new OCP use cases for networking and edge computing.

McNamara在主题演讲中表示，Target旗下堆栈的硬件和软件方面都开源。Target足迹是分布式的，可以影响网络和边缘计算里新的OCP用例。

"What we can uniquely contribute to OCP is running edge compute," said McNamara. "We've got 2,000 stores and each is a mini data center. That's a different environment than a data center. What we can contribute is how you can develop compute that's for the edge instead of the data center."

McNamara说，“我们能够为OCP在运行边缘计算方面做出独特贡献。我们拥有2000个商店，每个商店都是一个小型数据中心。这种中心和一般数据中心的环境不同。我们能做的贡献是在边缘上而不是在数据中心开发计算。”

McNamara said edge hardware designs will need to be resilient and reliable. "In store, if you lose a blade it's a third of the capacity. The needs and requirements are different. We hope to benefit from all the work and contribute to edge in the future."

McNamara表示，边缘硬件设计需要具有弹性和可靠性。他说，"在商店里，如果你失去了一个服务器刀片，那么就是三分之一的容量。需求和要求是不同的。我们希望能从所有工作中受益并在未来为边缘做出贡献。"

Target has thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly pivoted to digital commerce quickly due to savvy acquisitions in 2017 and a multi-cloud architecture and agile development model that enabled it to scale.

Target在COVID-19大流行期间蓬勃发展， Target在2017年完成了几宗精明的收购后迅速转型为数字商务及多云架构和敏捷的开发模式，进而能够进入规模发展。