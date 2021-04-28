戴尔和红帽针对运营商推出新的联合参考架构

img

Dell Technologies Inc. and IBM Corp.’s Red Hat have jointly developed an infrastructure reference architecture to assist telecommunications companies with the upgrade to 5G.

戴尔科技公司和IBM公司的红帽联合开发出一个基础架构参考架构，目的是协助电信公司的5G升级。

The architecture was detailed today at the virtual Red Hat Summit.

开发者在今天的虚拟红帽峰会上详细阐述了该架构。

The telecommunications sector’s switch to the high-speed 5G standard, which enables connections many times faster than LTE or 4G, consists of much more than just upgrading cell towers. Carriers must also build data center infrastructure to process the data from those cell towers. Additionally, the industry is exploring the idea of setting up miniature 5G networks for some enterprise customers such as plant operators, which further complicates infrastructure requirements.

5G的连接速度比LTE或4G快许多倍，电信行业需朝高速5G标准转换，而这不仅仅包括升级手机信号塔。为了处理来自这些基站的数据，运营商还必须建立数据中心基础架构。而且，业内也在探索为一些企业客户（如工厂运营商）建立微型5G网络的一些想法，这使得对基础架构要求更趋复杂化。

Enter the new reference architecture announced today. Dell Technologies Red Hat OpenShift Reference Architecture for Telecom is a blueprint that Dell, as well as partners, can use to build systems tailored to the requirements of carriers adopting 5G. It pairs the hardware maker’s PowerEdge servers and PowerSwitch networking gear with Red Hat’s OpenShift software container platform for running applications.

因此有了今天宣布的新参考架构的登场。戴尔以及合作伙伴可以利用戴尔科技公司的红帽OpenShift电信参考架构蓝图打造适合采用5G运营商要求的系统。参考架构可将硬件制造商戴尔的PowerEdge服务器和PowerSwitch网络设备与红帽的OpenShift软件容器平台配对使用，进而用于运行应用程序。

One of the first offerings based on the design is another reference architecture, called Dell Technologies MEC, that can be used to build 5G-enabled edge systems. The vision is that the systems will be used to create on-premises edge computing environments at locations such as factories. The on-premises computing infrastructure, in turn, would be connected to the rest of the factory via high-speed 5G connections.

基于该设计的首批产品之一是另一个参考架构，名为戴尔科技MEC，戴尔科技MEC可用于构建支持5G的边缘系统。戴尔科技MEC的愿景是利用这些系统在工厂等地点创建企业内部的边缘计算环境。而企业内部的计算基础架构则是通过高速5G连接与工厂的其他部分连在一起。

The main advantage of such a setup is speed. Edge computing hardware such as Dell Technologies MEC hardware provides the ability to analyze data such as equipment error locally rather than sending it to the cloud, which can accelerate processing significantly. It also reduces bandwidth costs.

这种设置的主要优势是速度。诸如戴尔科技公司的MEC硬件边缘计算硬件可以提供在本地分析设备错误等数据的功能，但并不将数据发送到云端，这样可以大大加快处理速度，还可以减少带宽成本。

The Dell Technologies MEC architecture features PowerEdge server models based on Intel Corp. processors, PowerSwitch networking gear, the OpenShift container platform and Intel’s Smart Edge software. Smart Edge provides features for managing edge computing infrastructure that allow administrators to perform tasks such as updating firmware centrally. It has includes access controls, for blocking unauthorized use, and analytics tools to help plan future infrastructure upgrades.

戴尔科技公司的MEC架构配置了基于英特尔公司处理器的PowerEdge服务器、PowerSwitch网络装备、OpenShift容器平台及英特尔的Smart Edge软件。Smart Edge可提供管理边缘计算基础架构的功能，可以让管理员以中心化的方式执行更新固件等任务。Smart Edge含访问控制（用于阻止未经授权的使用）以及分析工具（可以帮助规划未来的基础架构升级）。

For carriers, Dell is promising multiple benefits. Wireless network operators have historically built their infrastructure from proprietary appliances that don’t always feature the most cutting-edge central processing units. Dell argues that, because its new reference architecture uses servers from its PowerEdge line, carriers will gain the ability to “deploy the fastest processors in their mobile core.”

对于运营商而言，戴尔的MEC架构还有望提供多个好处。无线网络运营商过去都是通过专有设备建立自己的基础架构，这些设备往往并不配备最先进的中央处理单元。戴尔认为，由于自己的新参考架构使用了旗下的PowerEdge系列的服务器，运营商可以获得“在自己的移动核心里部署最快处理器”的能力。

Another benefit is software access. The Intel-based PowerEdge servers and PowerSwitch gear can be managed using popular open-source tools, Dell says, which aren’t necessarily as well-supported on traditional proprietary appliances.

该架构的另一个好处是软件接入。戴尔表示，基于英特尔的PowerEdge服务器和PowerSwitch设备可以使用流行的开源工具进行管理，而这些工具在传统的专有设备上不一定能得到很好的支持。